Recent related videos from verified sources UK COVID-19 Death Toll Comparison With Italy



LONDON (Reuters) - The British government sought on Sunday to deflect questions over a coronavirus death toll that is Europe’s second worst after Italy, with officials saying it would take a long.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 15 hours ago Italians concerned over COVID-19 economic impact



Government is easing what has been Europe's longest lockdown on Monday, but there are concerns the road to recovery may be much harder. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58 Published 3 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this