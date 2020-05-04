Uganda: Bobi Wine to Face Parliament's Disciplinary Committee Over Covid-19 Funds

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[Monitor] Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been sent to the Parliamentary Rules Committee for allegedly putting the institution of Parliament into disrepute.The decision to face the rules committee was taken by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following a statement by Bunyole West MP James Waluswaka demanding for an explanation from Mr Kyagulanyi, on why he branded the Shs20 million given to each MP as a bribe.


