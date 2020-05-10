Global  

Zimbabwe: Govt's Zw$18 Billion Stimulus Package Should Be Scrutinised By Parly Before Disbursement - ZIMCODD

allAfrica.com Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has told Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to take the ZW$18 billion stimulus package to Parliament for scrutiny before the funds are disbursed to companies whose coffers have been affected by COVID-19.
