Cameroon: The Country Continues to Suffer Staggering Mother, Child Birth Mortality Rate

allAfrica.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
[VOA] Coinciding with Friday's observance of the African Day for the Reduction of Maternal and Newborn Mortality, Cameroon disclosed that tens of thousands of newborn babies continue to die at birth and thousands of women continue to lose their lives while giving birth each year in the central African of 25 million. Health officials say the situation is worse on Cameroon's northern border with Nigeria, where most mothers do not go to hospitals.
