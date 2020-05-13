Africa: The Flawed Logic Behind French Military Interventions on the Continent

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[The Conversation Africa] Two French soldiers have died during military operations in Mali taking part in Operation Barkhane in recent weeks. This follows the death of 13 soldiers in a helicopter crash in November 2019. With 5,100 troops concentrated principally in Mali, Niger and Chad, the main function of Operation Barkhane is to combat jihadist groups in the region. It represents France's largest overseas military operation in Africa since the Algerian War in the 1950s.


