Lesotho: Health Ministry Confirms Country's First COVID-19 Case

allAfrica.com Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
[VOA] Healthcare workers in the tiny Southern African country of Lesotho are attending to the country's first COVID-19 patient.





Lesotho becomes last African country to report a coronavirus case

Lesotho has confirmed its first coronavirus case, a result that means every country on the African continent has recorded being affected by COVID-19.
SBS

Lesotho becomes last African nation to confirm a virus case

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Southern Africa’s tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho on Wednesday confirmed its first case of COVID-19, making it the last African...
Seattle Times


