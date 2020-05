Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

[Government of Mauritius] Mauritius, currently, holds an equivalent of Rs 1 000 billion in foreign currency. At the end of 2014, the country's official reserves stood at Rs 124.3 billion (USD 3.9 billion), representing 6.5 months of imports of goods and services, while by April 2020, the reserves rose to Rs 280.6 billion (USD 7 billion). 👓 View full article