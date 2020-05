Recent related news from verified sources Over 500 coronavirus patients recover in Lagos Lagos State has 1,861 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1308 active, 502 discharged and 33 deaths. The post Over 500 coronavirus patients recover in Lagos...

Premium Times Nigeria 6 days ago



Nigeria: As Coronavirus Cases Increase, Lagos Seeks Suppliers of Testing Kits [Premium Times] Amidst an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Saturday that the state is open to...

allAfrica.com 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this