Lesotho Prime Minister resigns

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Thomas Thabane and his current wife were named as suspects in the murder of his former wife in 2017.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife's murder

Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife's murder 02:04

 New Prime Minister Majoro to be sworn in as Thabane steps down after accusations linking him to murder of former wife.

