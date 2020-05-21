Over 100,000 new coronavirus cases recorded within 24 hours — WHO

The coronavirus infection rate has fallen further in the United States, which is inching towards the 10,000,0 mark in total cases. With 16,700 new cases...

India sees sharpest spike of 5,611 new COVID-19 cases With 5,611 new Coronavirus cases and 140 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,06,750 on Wednesday, the...

Mid-Day 1 week ago IndiaTimes Also reported by • MENAFN.com

