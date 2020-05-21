Over 100,000 new coronavirus cases recorded within 24 hours — WHO

There were 1,204 new coronavirus cases reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 42,037. Ferrer said that with more people returning to work and the stay-at-home orders easing, the spread of the virus may more difficult to contain.
Illinois had its smallest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months on Wednesday, with 1,111 new virus cases in the past 24 hours. However, the state also had 160 new deaths..
The coronavirus infection rate has fallen further in the United States, which is inching towards the 10,000,0 mark in total cases. With 16,700 new cases... RTTNews Also reported by •Hindu •Zee News •Khaleej Times •IndiaTimes
With 5,611 new Coronavirus cases and 140 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,06,750 on Wednesday, the... Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.com •IndiaTimes