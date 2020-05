Recent related news from verified sources Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes: ICRC Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudan's vast Jonglei state, the International...

Reuters 17 hours ago



Violence in Sudan's south leaves dozens dead Violence broke out this week in Sudan’s turbulent South Kordofan province, with two days of clashes leaving nearly 30 people dead, including members of a...

WorldNews 1 day ago



