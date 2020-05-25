Cameroon: Muslims Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban

Monday, 25 May 2020 () [VOA] Thousands of Muslims in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, have defied Sunday's ban of Eid-al Fitr public prayers, ordered as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. There have been 4,400 confirmed cases and 197 deaths in the central African state in less than three months. The ban was announced after more than 500 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Cameroon within 24 hours.
Preparations are underway around the world to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But lockdown measures caused by the coronavirus mean festivities for many Muslims will be different this year. From Algeria to Bangladesh, this is what Eid...