Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameroon: Muslims Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban

allAfrica.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
[VOA] Thousands of Muslims in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, have defied Sunday's ban of Eid-al Fitr public prayers, ordered as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.  There have been 4,400 confirmed cases and 197 deaths in the central African state in less than three months. The ban was announced after more than 500 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Cameroon within 24 hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Muslims Around The World Prepare To Celebrate Eid In Lockdown

Muslims Around The World Prepare To Celebrate Eid In Lockdown 01:04

 Preparations are underway around the world to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But lockdown measures caused by the coronavirus mean festivities for many Muslims will be different this year. From Algeria to Bangladesh, this is what Eid...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indonesian Muslims pack mosques for Eid-al-Fitr despite coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Indonesian Muslims pack mosques for Eid-al-Fitr despite coronavirus pandemic

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of religious Muslims flocked to this mosques in Padang City in West Sumatra Province of Indonesia today (May 24th) to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr which marks the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Cameroon: Muslims Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban https://t.co/PuQPTz5ORC https://t.co/0fKP0MVEgs 3 hours ago

toamagazine

THE TIMES OF AFRICA Cameroon: Muslims Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban. Read more https://t.co/W7pt0IeO6X #eidmubarak2020 #EidUlFitrMubarak https://t.co/YsvosozrPb 3 hours ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Cameroon: Muslims Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban https://t.co/sRDYebbY9s #newspapers #feedly 3 hours ago

AfricanHeralds

The African Heralds Thousands of Muslims in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, have defied Sunday’s ban of Eid-al Fitr public prayers, ordere… https://t.co/E7iSAvcAPD 4 hours ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Cameroon: Muslims in Cameroon Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban https://t.co/aODd5rEZ3n #newspapers #feedly 6 hours ago

NPSusa

Neil RT @allafrica: Muslims in Cameroon's Capital Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban https://t.co/mZglWO9g6p #Cameroon https://t.co/VsDxRZvVBI 9 hours ago

allafrica

allAfrica.com Muslims in Cameroon's Capital Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban https://t.co/mZglWO9g6p #Cameroon https://t.co/VsDxRZvVBI 10 hours ago

allafrica

allAfrica.com Muslims in Cameroon's Capital Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban https://t.co/mZglWO9g6p #Cameroon https://t.co/APVGkHgH4H 11 hours ago