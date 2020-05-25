Cameroon: Muslims Defy Eid-al Fitr Prayer Ban

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

[VOA] Thousands of Muslims in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, have defied Sunday's ban of Eid-al Fitr public prayers, ordered as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. There have been 4,400 confirmed cases and 197 deaths in the central African state in less than three months. The ban was announced after more than 500 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Cameroon within 24 hours. 👓 View full article

