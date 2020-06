(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � The Kingdom on Saturday registered four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 734, according to the H...

Covid-19 surge on in four of the eight North-East states The surge of Covid-19 continues unabated in four of the eight northeastern states with Assam recording the highest tally of over 850 cases, with 82 new cases...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago