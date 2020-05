Namibia: Pupils to Be Divided Into Smaller Groups for Teaching Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

[Namibian] Pupils will be divided into smaller groups for teaching when schools reopen on 3 June, the executive director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, has said. 👓 View full article

