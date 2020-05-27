|
Twitter issues fact check of Trump’s tweets for first time
|
|
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The label says “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” and then redirects users to news articles and a bulleted list refuting Mr Trump’s claims.
The post Twitter issues fact check of Trump’s tweets for first time appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Twitter puts fact-check warning on Trump tweets
Twitter has applied fact-check warnings to two of US President Donald Trump's tweets. The president hit back, saying Twitter was clamping own on free speech, and vowing to take action.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this