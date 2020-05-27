Global  

Twitter issues fact check of Trump’s tweets for first time

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The label says “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” and then redirects users to news articles and a bulleted list refuting Mr Trump’s claims.

The post Twitter issues fact check of Trump’s tweets for first time appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots

Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots 01:20

 U.S. President Donald Trump went after Twitter on Tuesday after the company put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time. Gloria Tso reports.

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time [Video]

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time

Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:28Published
Twitter puts fact-check warning on Trump tweets [Video]

Twitter puts fact-check warning on Trump tweets

Twitter has applied fact-check warnings to two of US President Donald Trump's tweets. The president hit back, saying Twitter was clamping own on free speech, and vowing to take action.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Trump warns social media giants that feds can ‘regulate’ or ‘close them down’ amid fight with Twitter

President Trump warned social media giants Wednesday that the federal government could “strongly regulate” or “close them down” if they continue to...
FOXNews.com

Twitter tags US President Donald Trump's tweets as 'potentially misleading' for the first time

Trump accused mail-in ballots, conducted in certain states, to be substantially fraudulent.
