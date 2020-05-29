Nigeria: Dj Cuppy to Host Apple Music's First African Radio Show
Friday, 29 May 2020 () [Premium Times] Apple Music, the world second largest audio streaming provider has named the musician daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola, who is popularly known by her stage name, DJ Cuppy, as the host of its first radio show in Africa.
