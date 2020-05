Related videos from verified sources Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions



Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 5 hours ago US terminates relationship with WHO: President Trump



United States President Donald Trump said that despite paying only $40 million a year China has total control over World Health Organisation. "China has total control over WHO despite only paying $40.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 6 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this