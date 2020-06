Nigeria: CBN Extends Deadline for Submission of 2019 Audited Financial Statement By OFIs Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

[This Day] The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline for the submission of the 2019 audited financial statements by Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) under its regulation, from April 30th, to July 31, 2020. 👓 View full article

