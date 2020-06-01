Global  

Congo-Kinshasa: MPs Vote Out Tshisekedi's Ally From House

allAfrica.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
[East African] Democratic Republic of Congo Parliament has voted out Jean-Marc Kabund as the first vice-president of the National Assembly of the country.
