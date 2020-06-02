Tanzania: COVID-19 - Dar es Salaam Has Only Four Active Cases, Says Health Minister
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () [Citizen] Dar es Salaam -Tanzania's Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu has today June 1 said that the number of Covid-19 patients has drastically reduced to just four active cases in the commercial capital.
