Tanzania: COVID-19 - Dar es Salaam Has Only Four Active Cases, Says Health Minister

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
[Citizen] Dar es Salaam -Tanzania's Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu has today June 1 said that the number of Covid-19 patients has drastically reduced to just four active cases in the commercial capital.
