Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vows to deploy military to quell U.S. protests

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The American leader says he would use his entire presidential power, and if need be, invoke a law last used in 1807.

The post Trump vows to deploy military to quell U.S. protests appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military

Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military 00:52

 Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now....

Related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest [Video]

Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest

President Trump has vowed to deploy the military unless states halt violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:22Published
Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops [Video]

Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Minutes after telling reporters he would deploy the military if state officials could not contain protests against police brutality across the nation, Donald Trump walked across the street from the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Global stocks jump as analysts say widespread protests in the US will have 'little to no effect' on markets

Global stocks jump as analysts say widespread protests in the US will have 'little to no effect' on markets· *Global stocks climbed on Tuesday as investors largely ignored mass protests in the US, threats from President Donald Trump to deploy military forces to quash...
Business Insider

News24.com | Trump threatens military mobilisation against violent US protests

President Donald Trump vowed to order a military crackdown on once-in-a-generation violent protests gripping the United States, saying he was sending thousands...
News24 Also reported by •AceShowbizHinduFT.comThe AgeIndependentHaaretz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mariancp2019

Mariancp2019 RT @TheSun: Trump vows to deploy the army if states don't quell riots https://t.co/gtRroUFMDx 3 seconds ago

PaulTod75743149

Paul Todd RT @joncoopertweets: As Protests Swell, Trump Vows To Unleash Military Against Anti-Racist Demonstrations Trump ordered federal police to… 26 seconds ago

allcolorqueen

laura Scott RT @DailyCaller: President Trump Vows To Use Military If Governors Don’t Deploy National Guard To Stop Riots https://t.co/VOPEv6HnRP 2 minutes ago

joncoopertweets

Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 As Protests Swell, Trump Vows To Unleash Military Against Anti-Racist Demonstrations Trump ordered federal police… https://t.co/WeiWjOIukP 5 minutes ago

EggmanOrWalrus

Phil Resch Trump vows to deploy US military to quell protests #mobile https://t.co/TcTm7ch8vG 5 minutes ago