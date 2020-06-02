Trump vows to deploy military to quell U.S. protests

Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now....
President Donald Trump vowed to order a military crackdown on once-in-a-generation violent protests gripping the United States, saying he was sending thousands... News24 Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Hindu •FT.com •The Age •Independent •Haaretz
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mariancp2019 RT @TheSun: Trump vows to deploy the army if states don't quell riots https://t.co/gtRroUFMDx 3 seconds ago
Paul Todd RT @joncoopertweets: As Protests Swell, Trump Vows To Unleash Military Against Anti-Racist Demonstrations
Trump ordered federal police to… 26 seconds ago
laura Scott RT @DailyCaller: President Trump Vows To Use Military If Governors Don’t Deploy National Guard To Stop Riots https://t.co/VOPEv6HnRP 2 minutes ago
Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 As Protests Swell, Trump Vows To Unleash Military Against Anti-Racist Demonstrations
Trump ordered federal police… https://t.co/WeiWjOIukP 5 minutes ago
Phil Resch Trump vows to deploy US military to quell protests #mobile https://t.co/TcTm7ch8vG 5 minutes ago