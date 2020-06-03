Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rwanda: Rwanda Records Second COVID-19 Death

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
[New Times] A second person has succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in Rwanda three days after the country recorded its first coronavirus fatality.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll [Video]

UK now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll

UK now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published
CDC warns second wave of COVID-19 this winter will likely be worse [Video]

CDC warns second wave of COVID-19 this winter will likely be worse

66,000 Americans are now estimated to die by August from COVID-19. While the projected death toll has risen by 10%, health officials are warning that a deadlier wave is possible this coming winter...

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:01Published

Tweets about this

FredBndi

Fred RT @Muzungu4: UPDATE: #Rwanda records second #COVID19 death. The victim is a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where she fell… 2 hours ago

JeanPaulMUGABE1

Jean Paul MUGABE UPDATE: #Rwanda records second #COVID19 death. The victim is a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where… https://t.co/5HlfVsxyjn 4 hours ago

Mauricebruno250

莫里斯 (李禾) RT @JanvierPopote: Rwanda records the second death related to Covid-19. The new death is a 24 year old policewoman returning from peacekeep… 8 hours ago

JanvierPopote

Janvier Popote Rwanda records the second death related to Covid-19. The new death is a 24 year old policewoman returning from peac… https://t.co/txDF88WFRW 8 hours ago

Muzungu4

Richard Kwizera UPDATE: #Rwanda records second #COVID19 death. The victim is a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where… https://t.co/6GzinjFkPR 8 hours ago