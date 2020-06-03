Rwanda: Rwanda Records Second COVID-19 Death

Fred RT @Muzungu4: UPDATE: #Rwanda records second #COVID19 death. The victim is a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where she fell… 2 hours ago Jean Paul MUGABE UPDATE: #Rwanda records second #COVID19 death. The victim is a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where… https://t.co/5HlfVsxyjn 4 hours ago 莫里斯 (李禾) RT @JanvierPopote: Rwanda records the second death related to Covid-19. The new death is a 24 year old policewoman returning from peacekeep… 8 hours ago Janvier Popote Rwanda records the second death related to Covid-19. The new death is a 24 year old policewoman returning from peac… https://t.co/txDF88WFRW 8 hours ago Richard Kwizera UPDATE: #Rwanda records second #COVID19 death. The victim is a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where… https://t.co/6GzinjFkPR 8 hours ago