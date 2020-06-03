Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air Peace commends China India, Israel over evacuation of citizens from Nigeria

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Air Peace says it is grateful to China, India and Israel for the confidence they reposed in it, saying it portrayed their support for Nigerian airlines.

The post Air Peace commends China India, Israel over evacuation of citizens from Nigeria appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President

Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President 02:21

 The President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay reacted over Chinese incursions in Ladakh territory. "Chinese incursion in Ladakh is happening after occupation of Tibet, hence Tibet is main issue between India and China. As The Dalai Lama says, Tibet should be zone of peace, must be...

Related videos from verified sources

Vande Bharat Mission: Passengers thank GOI for their evacuation from Bahrain [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Passengers thank GOI for their evacuation from Bahrain

Several Indian passengers who are coming back to India from Bahrain thanked Indian Government and Indian Embassy for arrangement of repatriation flights for their return. A special flight of Air India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Vande Bharat Mission: Stranded Indians in France to board AI flight for home [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Stranded Indians in France to board AI flight for home

Scores of people waiting outside Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris, to board special Air India repatriation flight. They will fly to Kochi via Bengaluru on May 29. The evacuation flight is a part of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this