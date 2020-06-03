Air Peace commends China India, Israel over evacuation of citizens from Nigeria



Related videos from verified sources Vande Bharat Mission: Passengers thank GOI for their evacuation from Bahrain



Several Indian passengers who are coming back to India from Bahrain thanked Indian Government and Indian Embassy for arrangement of repatriation flights for their return. A special flight of Air India.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago Vande Bharat Mission: Stranded Indians in France to board AI flight for home



Scores of people waiting outside Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris, to board special Air India repatriation flight. They will fly to Kochi via Bengaluru on May 29. The evacuation flight is a part of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this