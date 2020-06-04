Foreign Tax: Senate queries CBN over ‘missing’ $3.3 billion Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

A CBN official dismisses the allegations.



The post Foreign Tax: Senate queries CBN over ‘missing’ $3.3 billion appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this O'thuke Foreign Tax: Senate queries CBN over ‘missing’ $3.3 billion https://t.co/WJv5AfKpSc 14 minutes ago Plain Facts Foreign Tax: Senate queries CBN over ‘missing’ $3.3 billion https://t.co/m5Z3uLudLA https://t.co/TmUPDz3bC5 25 minutes ago Stockman #Economy News: Senate Queries Cbn Over $3.3bn Unremitted Foreign Tax https://t.co/zuMvp0C770 26 minutes ago Premium Times Foreign Tax: Senate queries CBN over ‘missing’ $3.3 billion https://t.co/4MRnPtE8Tg 27 minutes ago Mapimpi RT @OrderPaper: The @NGRSenate through its Committee on Public Accounts has queried the @cenbank over an alleged missing $3.3billion from t… 1 hour ago mmsplusnews Senate queries CBN over $3.3bn unremitted foreign tax: The Senate has… https://t.co/XGruC7dvIK Read more story 1 hour ago OrderPaper The @NGRSenate through its Committee on Public Accounts has queried the @cenbank over an alleged missing $3.3billio… https://t.co/LKz7B48TOU 1 hour ago Track News Senate queries CBN over $3.3bn unremitted foreign taxes https://t.co/gQXrIbqHbT 3 hours ago