Africa: Opec Deal Extended, 9.6 Million Bpd Production Cut Until Late July

Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

[Algerie Presse Service] ALGIERS-The 11th OPEC and Non-OPEC ministerial meeting bringing together the signatories of the Cooperation Statement, held Saturday by videoconference under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Arabia and Russia, decide to extend the 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd) production cut agreement to 31st July 2020, announced Energy Minister and Chairman of the Conference of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohamed Arkab. 👓 View full article

