Zimbabwe: Convicted Child Rapist Politician Kereke in Fresh Freedom Bid Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

[New Zimbabwe] Jailed former Zanu-PF legislator Munyaradzi Kereke has approached the High Court seeking to take his appeal against conviction and sentence to the Supreme Court for the second time. 👓 View full article

