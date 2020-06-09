Global  

Pope donates €1m for coronavirus charity efforts in Rome

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The fund, called “Jesus Divine Worker,” will be managed by the Roman branch of Caritas, the Catholic charity.

The post Pope donates €1m for coronavirus charity efforts in Rome appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
