Libya: UN Expresses 'Horror' Over Reports of Mass Graves Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

[DW] Mass graves were reportedly discovered in the Libyan town of Tarhuna. Government troops recently seized control of the area after the withdrawal of forces loyal to rebel warlord Khalifa Hifter. 👓 View full article

