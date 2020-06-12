East Africa: Lake Victoria Could Burst Its Banks More Often in the Future. What Can Be Done Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

[The Conversation Africa] In recent weeks, water levels in Lake Victoria have reached unprecedented heights as a result of heavy rains in the East African region which started in August 2019. Some say the lake's levels have not been this high for 50 years. According to the Lake Victoria Basin Commission, the lake hit a new record level of 13.42 meters - marginally higher than the 13.41 meter mark recorded in 1964.


