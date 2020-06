Zimbabwe: Lupane Varsity Rocked By Nepotism, Tribalism Storm Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

[Zimbabwe Standard] Lupane State University (LSU) vice-chancellor Pardon Kuipa is in an eye of a storm after it emerged that his daughter, who only has a Master's degree was appointed a lecturer ahead of PhD holders with teaching experience. 👓 View full article

