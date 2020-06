Zimbabwe: 100,000 Vulnerable People Set to Benefit From U.S.$10 Million U.S. Govt Aid Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[New Zimbabwe] The United States of America has released an additional US$10 million in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that will see 100 000 vulnerable Zimbabweans in eight urban areas benefiting from the programme