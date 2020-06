BREAKING: Dan Foster, popular radio personality, is dead Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Dan Foster left City FM 105.1 for Classic FM 97.3 radio station where he worked before he passed on.



The post BREAKING: Dan Foster, popular radio personality, is dead appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

