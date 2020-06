Alleged Rape: D’banj’s accuser ‘forced’ to delete tweets – Lawyers Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Ms Babatayo's lawyers said the issue had escalated beyond her expectations



The post Alleged Rape: D’banj’s accuser ‘forced’ to delete tweets – Lawyers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this