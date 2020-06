Africa: In The Fight Against COVID-19, Africa is The Unsung Continent Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[allAfrica] Two months ago, when the peak of the pandemic passed in China and moved to the United States and Western Europe, epidemiologists tried to predict where COVID-19 would hit next--and hit hardest. Many thought Africa would become the next high-risk area, but when COVID-19 eventually arrived on the continent, most of the dire predictions were way off. 👓 View full article