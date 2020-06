Sokodirectory.com Other non permanent members of the UN Security Council who had been elected on Wednesday are: India Mexico Norwa… https://t.co/RULJ7eTC0x 1 week ago Dusty Foot Filosofa RT @SokoAnalyst: Other non-permanent members of the UN Security Council who had been elected on Wednesday are: India Mexico Norway Irel… 1 week ago SokoAnalyst Other non-permanent members of the UN Security Council who had been elected on Wednesday are: India Mexico Norwa… https://t.co/zWwWAPk7rA 1 week ago Juma G 🇰🇪 Other non permanent members of the UN Security Council who had been elected on Wednesday are: India Mexico Norwa… https://t.co/SJDRP6kwv0 1 week ago SokoConnect Other non permanent members of the UN Security Council who had been elected on Wednesday are: India Mexico Norwa… https://t.co/xgsANcgLpz 1 week ago Soko Insights Other non permanent members of the UN Security Council who had been elected on Wednesday are: India Mexico Norwa… https://t.co/AjLbe5uqES 1 week ago