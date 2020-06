Seychelles: Move to Paperless Billing By Cable and Wireless Seychelles to Save 2 Trees a Week Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

[Seychelles News Agency] One of Seychelles' leading telecommunication companies - Cable and Wireless Seychelles - will provide customers with a paperless service from August it will no longer print bills, a savings of two trees per week worth of paper, the company said. 👓 View full article

