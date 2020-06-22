Africa: Pandemic Pushes World Refugee Day Observances Online Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[VOA] Ekhlas Ahmed is a high school teacher in Portland, Maine, coping with the new reality of virtual classrooms. She is also a former Sudanese refugee and is one of many people working on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N. Nearly 80 million people, half of them children, were displaced from their homes at the end of 2019, according to a new report by the United Nations refugee agency, released to coincide with World Refugee Day.

