Africa: Pandemic Pushes World Refugee Day Observances Online

allAfrica.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
[VOA] Ekhlas Ahmed is a high school teacher in Portland, Maine, coping with the new reality of virtual classrooms. She is also a former Sudanese refugee and is one of many people working on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
News video: Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N.

 Nearly 80 million people, half of them children, were displaced from their homes at the end of 2019, according to a new report by the United Nations refugee agency, released to coincide with World Refugee Day. Edward Baran reports.

