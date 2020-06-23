Allegheny Co. Sees Largest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases In Weeks
Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said 45 cases is the highest daily number of new cases she has seen in the county in more than six weeks; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Increase in positive COVID-19 tests in San Diego County
Increase in positive COVID-19 tests in San Diego County
With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours, recovery rate increases to 55.77 percent
With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 recovery rate of India has increased to 55.77 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. With the..
BillionBill.com WHO Reports ‘Largest Daily Increase’ In COVID-19 Cases https://t.co/6Gke7vJqLR 15 minutes ago
SayNaija.com WHO Reports ‘Largest Daily Increase’ In COVID-19 Cases https://t.co/84GU3pJnPH 15 minutes ago
David Wealth RT @PremiumTimesng: WHO reports ‘largest daily increase’ in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/jMOv8zm8Av 17 minutes ago
Abdulrahman yahya RT @PremiumTimesng: WHO reports 'largest daily increase' in COVID-19 cases via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 19 minutes ago
Premium Times WHO reports 'largest daily increase' in COVID-19 cases via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 23 minutes ago
Plain Facts WHO reports ‘largest daily increase’ in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/OlijjkBqSo https://t.co/jOecedUDKB 24 minutes ago
Premium Times WHO reports ‘largest daily increase’ in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/jMOv8zm8Av 27 minutes ago
卐 AshMan 卐 RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Hong Kong reports 30 new cases of coronavirus, 29 of which from Pakistan.
HK's largest daily increase since April. 39 minutes ago