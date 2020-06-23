Global  

WHO reports ‘largest daily increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
The body said it registered more than 183,000 new infections in 24 hours.

 Today New York City will enter phase two of reopening just weeks after it was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization, there were 183,000 new cases yesterday.

Allegheny Co. Sees Largest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases In Weeks [Video]

Allegheny Co. Sees Largest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases In Weeks

Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said 45 cases is the highest daily number of new cases she has seen in the county in more than six weeks; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Increase in positive COVID-19 tests in San Diego County [Video]

Increase in positive COVID-19 tests in San Diego County

Increase in positive COVID-19 tests in San Diego County

With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours, recovery rate increases to 55.77 percent [Video]

With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours, recovery rate increases to 55.77 percent

With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 recovery rate of India has increased to 55.77 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. With the..

3 Southern US States Report Largest Daily Increase In New COVID Cases

 The coronavirus infection curve is not flattening, but turning in the worse direction in three southern US states which reported their largest daily increases in...
New Zealand HeraldWales OnlineDeutsche WelleWorldNewsbizjournals

Coronavirus latest: Global cases top 9 million

 A record daily increase in cases was propelled by a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, the US and India. Follow DW for the latest.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

New COVID Cases In US Return To April Peak Level, But Daily Deaths Fall

 New coronavirus infections returned to the April peak level in the United States. With 28095 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases...
RTTNews


