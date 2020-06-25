Global  

Africa: Over 335,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Across Continent After 4 Million Tests

allAfrica.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
[allAfrica] As of June 25, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 335,790.
