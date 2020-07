Zambia: 'Gassing' Accused Freed Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

[Times of Zambia] The Lusaka High Court yesterday discharged the 12 people who were accused of being behind a spate of gassing incidents early this year in which some people lost their lives, after the prosecution entered a nolle prosequi. 👓 View full article

