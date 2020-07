Prepare for hike in airfare as domestic flights resume, FG tells Nigerians Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mr Mustapha said FAAN has already increased its customer service fare by hundred per cent.



The post Prepare for hike in airfare as domestic flights resume, FG tells Nigerians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Prince Obi At a time when people are losing Jobs,business struggling & Nigerians struggling with paycuts! Yet our government w… https://t.co/ZulOK628W8 6 days ago Gidipoint.com Prepare for the hike in airfare as domestic flight resume! https://t.co/wkfSL35k90 6 days ago Refess.com Nigeria: Prepare for Hike in Airfare As Domestic Flights Resume - Govt - [Niger Tour, Nigeria Tour, Worldwide Trave… https://t.co/5qHQQQc65C 1 week ago Marijke van der Lee Nigeria: Prepare for Hike in Airfare As Domestic Flights Resume - Govt https://t.co/b0DRymjxdE #newspapers #feedly 1 week ago Startup Ebonyi Prepare for hike in airfare as domestic flights resume, FG tells Nigerians - Click link to read more:… https://t.co/91eWxf6Ccv 1 week ago #BBNaija 🕑 New post on my blog: Prepare for hike in airfare as domestic flights resume – FG https://t.co/0d5APci2Cy 1 week ago Global Issues Web Nigeria: Prepare for Hike in Airfare As Domestic Flights Resume - Govt https://t.co/gT27ymavD9 https://t.co/9QoyEbJQbd 1 week ago ujuayalogusblog Prepare for hike in airfare as domestic flights resume, FG tells Nigerians: https://t.co/qFB2SNKCjT https://t.co/WKj4RPWwpY 1 week ago