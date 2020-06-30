Global  

Nigeria: Nigeria Records 566 New Cases of COVID-19

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
[This Day] Nigeria has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 25,133 the number of confirmed cases in the country.
