Indian PM reprimands citizens for increasing negligence in COVID-19 fight Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

On Tuesday, the total number of infections crossed 560,000, adding some 20,000 cases every day, with nearly 17,000 deaths linked to COVID-19



The post Indian PM reprimands citizens for increasing negligence in COVID-19 fight appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this