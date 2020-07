Mali: UN Extends Mali Peacekeeping Mission As Violence, Protests Continue Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

[RFI] The United Nations Security Council has renewed the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, for a further twelve months. The seven-year operation has been beefed up and given extra powers, despite a divergence between the United States and France over the mission's effectiveness. 👓 View full article

