Nigeria: Aircraft Owners Oppose 100% Hike in Passenger Service Charge Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

[This Day] Aircraft owners and pilots have kicked against the plan by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to hike the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) from N1,000 to N2,000 for domestic flights and from $50 to $100 for international flights, representing 100 per cent increase, with effect from August 1, 2020. 👓 View full article

