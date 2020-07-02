Dubai Police Extradite Hushpuppi, Woodberry To U.S. Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hushpuppi and Woodberry were arrested in the United Arab Emirate on June 10, for multiple fraud charges after a raid by operatives of the Dubia crime unit.



The post Dubai Police Extradite Hushpuppi, Woodberry To U.S. appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

