Man City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola, Klopp battle for supremacy
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead after only 13 minutes.
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:20
An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.
Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea
Pep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea. The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990.
