Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Africa: COVID-19 - Seven Lessons From the Western Cape

allAfrica.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
[spotlight] The COVID-19 epidemic in the Western Cape is at least a few weeks ahead of South Africa's other provinces. As a result, doctors in the province's COVID-19 wards have generally seen more COVID-19 patients over a longer period than their peers in other provinces. The province's designated COVID-19 hospitals have also had more experience in adapting to the unique challenges posed by the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Explosion at Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town leaves two dead [Video]

Explosion at Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town leaves two dead

An explosion and fire rocked the Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town, South Africa in the early hours of Thursday (July 2), killing at least two people.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
New COVID-19 testing site Cape Coral [Video]

New COVID-19 testing site Cape Coral

in partnership with Lee Health the City of Cape Coral is adding a new testing site for people to go to for COVID-19 testing.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published
New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots [Video]

New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots

New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have joined together to sustain the low COVID-19 infection..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this