Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nigeria records 454 new COVID-19 cases

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Twelve deaths were recorded from the virus on Friday.

The post Nigeria records 454 new COVID-19 cases appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID update: PM's warning as country enters Unlock 2; caseload at 5.65 lakh, death toll nearing 17,000 mark

COVID update: PM's warning as country enters Unlock 2; caseload at 5.65 lakh, death toll nearing 17,000 mark 01:29

 As the country is moving into the second phase of unlocking the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister warned the citizens against growing carelessness since the Unlock 1 started. Countrywide cases have mounted to 5.65 lakh, while the death toll is staring at 17,000 mark. Maharashtra...

Related videos from verified sources

UP COVID update: 982 new infections reported in last 24 hours [Video]

UP COVID update: 982 new infections reported in last 24 hours

Briefing about the daily coronavirus situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that 982 fresh infections were reported in last 24 hours. "In the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published
COVID-19: 870 new cases, 10 new deaths statewide [Video]

COVID-19: 870 new cases, 10 new deaths statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 870 new coronavirus cases in our state and ten new deaths including one in Harrison County.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Nevada COVID-19 numbers | July 2 [Video]

Nevada COVID-19 numbers | July 2

Here in Nevada, the Department of Health and Human Services reports 13 new deaths. There have been over 4,000 cases in the last week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

County's Covid-19 cases down slightly, but positivity rate up

 Allegheny County on Friday reported 177 new cases of Covid-19 and five hospitalizations amid a positive-test rate that went from 5% last week to 10% now. The...
bizjournals

Nigeria: Nigeria Records 566 New Cases of COVID-19

 [This Day] Nigeria has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 25,133 the number of confirmed cases in the country.
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaPRAVDANew Zealand Herald

'Stay New York smart': Cuomo urges residentsÂ to keep coronavirus in checkÂ through holiday

 New York's continuing low-infection numbers for COVID-19 came as other states broke daily records for the number of new confirmed cases.
Newsday


Tweets about this