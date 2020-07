Kanye West drops video for new song 'Wash Us in the Blood'



West released the new song mand video on Tuesday. The video was created by artist Arthur Jafa. Jafa has worked with notable artists in the past such as Spike Lee. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago

Katy Perry Opens Up About Past Mental Health, Kanye West & Travis Scott Drop "Wash Us in the Blood" Video & More Music News | Bi



Kanye West drops a visual for his latest single "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott. Plus, the rapper gives a congrats to his wife Kim Kardashians for becoming a billionaire and Katy Perry.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:12 Published 4 days ago